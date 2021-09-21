Ellen Moore Boyd, 81, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Daughter of Vardaman and Bertha Alice Henderson Moore, she was born in Cleveland, Mississippi on February 3, 1940. Ellen graduated from Cleveland High School in 1958 and also Delta State University. Receiving the honor of "Best Dressed" in college, she was also a member of Kappa Delta sorority. She met the love of her life while in college and after marrying Garland, they moved to Mountain Home, AR and later moved to Memphis while her husband finished dental school. In 1969, they made their home in Columbus, MS and shortly after, moving to Amory to raise their family. While in Amory, Ellen was a member of the Fidelia Club, a lifetime member of Junior Auxiliary of Amory and a Board Member of the Haskell Foundation. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Amory. Ellen loved to travel and spent enjoyable times in London visiting her sister and her family. For many years, she traveled to Gulf Shores with her close friends, better known as "The Three Bees," Dot Forbus and Jean Sanders. It was on these trips the three would visit and solve the world's problems. A devoted and faithful mother, grandmother, and friend, she found a fun and amusing side to every situation. Ellen considered family a top priority and her faith and devotion ran deep. She never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Masonic Cemetery in Amory with Dr. Allen Simpson officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:30 at the cemetery. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her sons, David Garland Boyd (Dee) of Amory and Matthew Roberts Boyd (Trisha) of Amory; granddaughters, Lindsey Boyd Rainey (Matt) of Oxford, MS and Bailey Estes Boyd (Zac Lawrence) of Germantown, TN; sister, Lattra Moore Malone of Sarasota, FL; nieces, Tiffany Malone of Sarasota, FL, Donnely Warren of Little Rock, AR, and Brooke Barrow (Luke) of Spring, TX; and nephew, George Moore (Tanja) of Houston, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Garland Boyd; her parents; one sister, Frances Moore Warren; brother, Joseph V. Moore, Jr. "Bubba;" and brother-in-law, Tom Malone. Pallbearers will be Brad Tate, Tyler Tate, Glenn Smith, Mike Pearson, Hollis Brown, Nathan Doyle, and Jon Alexander. Memorials may be made to Project Ultrasound, a pro-life charity to protect the unborn for which Ellen was most passionate about. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
