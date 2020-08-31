Frederick Jevon Boyd was born February 14, 1987 to Frederick Lee Boyd and Jacqueline Syrease Elzie in Tupelo, MS. He accepted Christ at an early age and united with Victory Temple Holiness Church in Tupelo, MS. He was employed at Capital Bedding in Verona, MS. Fred leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife Sherry Boyd of Tupelo, MS, two sons: Davyon Boyd, 14, and O'Relious Boyd, 9, of Tupelo, MS, one step-daughter Kiara Clopton, 20, of Tupelo, MS, his parents Frederick Lee Boyd and Jacqueline Elzie, both of Tupelo, MS, two sisters: Katora (Robert) Hinton of Tupelo, MS and Laterra Boyd of Tupelo, MS, one brother Kennuff Fields of Tupelo, MS, Grandfather James Walker of Tupelo, MS, Grandmother Pearlie Mae Elzie of Tupelo, MS, who raised him, One God-daughter Jacayla Brown of Columbus, MS, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Ruben Elzie, Sr. and grandmother Annie Boyd McKinney. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 3 PM to 6 PM at Payton Mortuary. Graveside service will be Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 11 AM at Big Hill U.M. Church Cemetery in Pontotoc, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
