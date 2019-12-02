TIPPAH COUNTY -- Helen Boyd, 89, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at Kirby Pines Retirement Home in Memphis. Services will be on Graveside Services will be Wednesday, December 4 at 11 AM at Ripley City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Local arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home

