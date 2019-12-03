Helen Boyd, 89, of Memphis, TN, died on Friday, November 29, 2019 in Memphis Graveside Services will be at 11 AM Wednesday, December 4 at Ripley Cemetery. Local arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeal Home. Ms. Boyd was born on July 17, 1930 in Soso, MS. She graduated from Ripley, MS. High School and Mississippi State College for Women. After working for Masonite Corporation in Laurel, MS. for two years, she moved to Memphis to be closer to her first nephew, Steve. In Memphis she worked and retired from Buckeye Cellulose Corporation. When it was sold, she worked for Proctor and Gamble Cellulose Corporation. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, the Positive Christian Singles Sunday School Class, Women of the Word Bible Study, Emmaus Movement, 1st Generation Singers and Friendship Force Travel Club. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney N. and Fannie Kate Boyd and a nephew Jeffrey D. Boyd. Ms. Boyd is survived by her two brothers, Sidney N. Boyd, Jr. and his wife Joan of Memphis, TN. and Marden Burton Boyd and his wife June of Madison, MS., a nephew, Sidney Stephen Boyd and his wife Cindy of Memphis, TN., five great-nieces, a great-nephew and their families. The family requests that any memorials be sent to Christ United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor's choice. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Boyd family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.