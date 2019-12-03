Helen Boyd, 89, of Memphis, TN, died on Friday, November 29, 2019 in Memphis Graveside Services will be at 11 AM Wednesday, December 4 at Ripley Cemetery. Local arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeal Home. Ms. Boyd was born on July 17, 1930 in Soso, MS. She graduated from Ripley, MS. High School and Mississippi State College for Women. After working for Masonite Corporation in Laurel, MS. for two years, she moved to Memphis to be closer to her first nephew, Steve. In Memphis she worked and retired from Buckeye Cellulose Corporation. When it was sold, she worked for Proctor and Gamble Cellulose Corporation. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, the Positive Christian Singles Sunday School Class, Women of the Word Bible Study, Emmaus Movement, 1st Generation Singers and Friendship Force Travel Club. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney N. and Fannie Kate Boyd and a nephew Jeffrey D. Boyd. Ms. Boyd is survived by her two brothers, Sidney N. Boyd, Jr. and his wife Joan of Memphis, TN. and Marden Burton Boyd and his wife June of Madison, MS., a nephew, Sidney Stephen Boyd and his wife Cindy of Memphis, TN., five great-nieces, a great-nephew and their families. The family requests that any memorials be sent to Christ United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor's choice. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Boyd family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.

