Joel Wade Boyd, 74, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, at North Al. Medical Center in Florence, AL. There will be private graveside services. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Methodist Church Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.