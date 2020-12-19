Sidney N. Boyd, Jr., 88, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at Methodist Hospice in Memphis, TN. He was born on October 3, 1932, to Sidney N. Boyd, Sr. and Fannie Kate Boyd in Soso, Mississippi. He was a longtime member and Deacon of First Baptist Church in Ripley, MS and was retired from Tippah Electric Power Association as office manager. A Graveside Service will be Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Ripley Cemetery in Ripley, MS. Sidney is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Bobbie Joan Boyd of Memphis, TN; one son: Steve Boyd (Cindy) of Memphis, TN; one brother: Burton Boyd (June) of Jackson, MS; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister Helen Boyd; and a son: Jeffrey D. Boyd. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to First Baptist Church in Ripley, MS. Expressions of sympathy, for the Boyd family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

