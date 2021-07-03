Lajuana Boyd, 51, passed away Friday, July 02, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Visitation will be on Tuesday at 9 a.m. until service time at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.

