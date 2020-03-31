Lizzie Vee Boyd was born June 17, 1926 to the late Willie Perry Carroll and Linnie Murry Carroll in Blue Mountain, MS. She departed this life on Friday, March 27th, 2020 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. In the 1940's she married Luther Bryson Boyd, they were married for over 50 years. She confessed a hope in Christ at a young age. She later became a member of the Saint James Church of God in Christ, where she served as a church Mother until death. She leaves to cherish her memories. One step son, Wiley Carroll. Her children, Mary Frances (Jorge) Bayolo, Luther Jean Boyd, Dorothy Ann (Jose) Mejia, Lizzie (Walter) Strong, Geanett (Verdie) Robinson, Phillip Boyd, Linda (Ronnie) Rutherford, Walter Lee Boyd, William Albert Boyd, Tina Melissa (Trent) Rogan and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private graveside ceremony will be held for immediate family only. To view and sign the guest registry please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
