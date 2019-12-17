DENNIS, MS -- Maxine Scott Boyd, 74, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at Red Bay Hospital in Red Bay, AL. Services will be on Thursday, December 19, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 19, 12-2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at New Bethel Cemetery, Belmont, MS.

