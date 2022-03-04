Jerry Lee Boyd passed away peacefully on February 28, 2022 at the age of 78 in Amory, MS. He was born on April 7, 1943 in Radford, VA. Jerry was a husband, father and US Marine. He married Carolyn Young on July 10, 1965. They were married 56 years and traveled many places together during his career. While living in Clarksville, TN, they were faithful members of First Baptist Church. One of their greatest joys was spending time with their children and grandchildren. Jerry joined the United States Marine Corps when he was 16 years old and served proudly for 26 years (4 years in the United States Air Force and 22 years in the USMC). His military career included two tours in Vietnam. He was stationed 8 years in Clarksville as a USMC recruiter. He met and inspired many young people to serve their country, establish a career and travel the world. Jerry also worked at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital as the Communications Chief for 20 years. He took his responsibilities seriously and was dedicated to doing his job well. Jerry is proceeded in death by his parents Daisy Altizer Boyd Graham and Rudolph Boyd. His survivors include his wife, Carolyn Young Boyd; his children: Mona Boyd Broadaway (Roddy), Lea Boyd Arnold (Randy) and Jerry L. Boyd II (Stephanie); his grandchildren: Turner Arnold, Harrison Broadaway and Sarah Kate Broadaway; his sisters: Phyllis Boyd Baker, Barbara Boyd Evans and Gail Boyd Plunkett; and his brothers: Richard Boyd and Rex Boyd. A family graveside service with military honors was held on March 7 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org..
