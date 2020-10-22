Robert Lee Boyd, Sr.

71, passed away on Fri., Oct. 16, 2020 at Pontotoc Health & Rehabilitation Center in Pontotoc. Robert Lee Boyd, Sr. was born to Shirley Eubanks Boyd and the late Clifton Boyd, Sr. on Oct. 4, 1949 in Starkville, MS. Robert Boyd, Sr. was a steel worker. Robert Boyd, Sr. is survived by his mother; Shirley Eubanks-Boyd. Three daughters; Shirleeta (Terderin) Whitfield, Alicia Cooper, and Andrea Boyd. Two sons; Robert Lee (Savannah) Boyd, Jr. and Rodney (Kemery) Boyd. Five brothers; Jerry Boyd, Eddie (Leslie) Boyd, Clifton (Savit) Boyd, Jr., Kent (Gail) Boyd, and Calvin (Ellen) Boyd. There are also ten grandchildren. Robert Lee Boyd, Sr. was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Nell Conway Boyd of 56 years. The visitation will be on Sat., Oct.24, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial with a walk-in/walk-out policy. Face masks /coverings are required. The service will be Sun., Oct. 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery with Rev. Frierson officiating. Safety measures will be followed. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

