Stephen "Red" Boyd, 90, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory Hospital in Amory. He was born September 24, 1929 to the late John Andrew Boyd and the late Ila Cornelia Murphy Boyd in Itawamba County. Stephen was a graduate of Mississippi State University and retired from Mississippi Department of Transportation after many years of service. He was veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves where he served in WWII and the Korean conflict. He was a member of East Fulton Baptist Church for 50+ years and was a current member of Trinity Baptist Church. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a Shriner. Stephen was married to his late wife, Shirley Boyd for 55 years before her death in 2005. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday February 27, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Dr. Don Baggett officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Nelda Boyd of Fulton, son, Ricky (Judy) Boyd of Tupelo, three daughters; Stephanie (Jerry) Senter of Memphis, TN, Sheila (Sammy) Atkins of Amory, Leah (Stan) Rose of Columbus, and a step son; Trent (Renae) Bennett of Fulton, grandchildren; Kyle Boyd, Courtney (Dr. Kevin) Stamps, John (Mallory) Senter, Whitney (Dr. John Russell) McPherson, Abby Atkins, Samantha Atkins, Morgan Rose, and Connor Rose, step grandchildren; Tab (Paige) Bennett, and Wendy (Justin) Stone, five great grandchildren, six step great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Thomas Eugene Boyd. Pallbearers will be Kyle Boyd, John Senter, Connor Rose, Tab Bennett, Dr. John Russell McPherson, and Dr. Kevin Stamps. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
