Quinton Vernon Boyd, 59, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born August 24, 1961 in Tupelo, the son of Quinton Boyd and Dorothy Russell Davis. He was self employed, working for Boyd and Boyd In and Odd Jobs for many years. Vernon was a true outdoors man and loved deer hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed cooking. His family was his top priority and spending time with children, grandchildren, and siblings brought him the greatest joy. Vernon leaves behind his wife, Kathy Boyd; two children, William and Christy Boyd, both of Missouri; three grandchildren, Jayden, William, and Elizabeth; two step-children, Nathan Melton and Lee Ann Keith, both of Tupelo; five step-grandchildren, Kirstein, Matthew, Austin, Zach, and McKinzie; sister, Bobbie Sue Rollins; two brothers, Joe Franklin Boyd and Dale Len Boyd (Roxie); his mother, Dorothy Fay Davis; the mother of his children, Sue Ellen Box; and a special friend, Tonya Lopez. He was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Corine Boyd. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Jefferson Street Chapel. Burial will be in Locust Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Randy Witcher, Dalton Clark, Jerry Rollins, Shawn Boyd, Darren Keith, and Marcus Beasley. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
