Walter Lee Boyd, age 59, was born September 6, 1962 to the late Luther and Lizzie Boyd. He transitioned to his eternal home on September 9, 2021.He was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church. He attended Ripley High School and graduated with the class of 1982. He leaves to cherish his memories four sons, Walter (Angela) Boyd, Collrett Boyd, Kentish Wilson and Sedabris Boyd; 10 grandchildren; four brothers; Wiley (Gladis) Carroll, Luther Boyd, Phillip Boyd, and William Boyd, five sister; Lizzie Strong, Dorothy (Jose) Mejia, Geanette (Virdie) Robinson, Linda (Ronnie) Rutherford, and Tina (Trent) Rogan, one special aunt Elizabeth Rutherford, one god son Aaden Selmon and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be Friday, September 24, 2021 from 12p-8p at Foster & Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS with the family present from 6p-8p. A funeral service will be Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11am at St. James COGIC, Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.