Shirleeta Belois Boyd Whitfield, 50, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on October 1, 2022, at 1:00PM at Calvary Baptist Church of Okolona. Visitation will be on September 30, 2022, at Fields Funeral Home from 4:00PM to 6:00PM. Family and friends are invited to offer condolences and share memories of Shirleeta in her Guest Book. The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fields Funeral Home website located at www.fieldsfunerals.com.. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery .
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.