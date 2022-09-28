Shirleeta Belois Boyd Whitfield, 50, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on October 1, 2022, at 1:00PM at Calvary Baptist Church of Okolona. Visitation will be on September 30, 2022, at Fields Funeral Home from 4:00PM to 6:00PM. Family and friends are invited to offer condolences and share memories of Shirleeta in her Guest Book. The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fields Funeral Home website located at www.fieldsfunerals.com.. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery .

