Bobby Joe Boyette celebrated his 90th birthday on March 25, 2022. He departed this life for his life eternal on June 25, 2022 from his longtime residence in Tupelo after a period of declining health. Mr. Boyette was born and raised in Tippah County, MS, and was one of 10 children born to the late Asa Marlin Boyette and Dora Etta Jackson Boyette, He graduated from Palmer High School. He married the love of his life, Ava Ruth Sealy on September 10, 1950. Shortly thereafter, he was drafted into the U. S. Army serving two years in Austria. While serving in the Army, his new wife, Ruth, saved every penny he sent home to buy their first truck. This was the beginning of Bobby J Boyette Dairy Products in Ripley, Ms. In the late 1950's, he and his brother-in-law, Adolph Duncan purchased Tupelo Dairy Products, a very successful business for 30 years in Tupelo. Bobby was a member of West Jackson St. Baptist Church in Tupelo. Bobby was a dedicated Husband, Father and a hard-working provider for his family. A service honoring his life will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with visitation beginning at Noon-service time on Tuesday. Mr. Boyette will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Ruth, in a graveside committal service at 4: 30 PM Tuesday at Tippah Memorial Gardens on Hwy 4 east of Ripley. Those unable to attend the service may view at 2 PM Tuesday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. Bobby is survived by his sons, David Allen Boyette (Cindy) of Tupelo and Mark Stephen Boyette (Alicia) of Gallatin, TN.; his grandchildren, Amy Boyette, Josh Boyette and Jason (Erin) Boyette; his great grandchildren, Blakley Boyette, Avery Ruth Boyette and Scarlett Rose Boyette; 4 sisters, Natalie Grisham, Shirley Conely, Patricia "Pat" Hamilton all of Ripley and Margaret Duncan of Tupelo, several nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Ava Ruth Boyette, a son, Mike Boyette, a granddaughter Jennifer Lynn Boyette and his siblings, Junior Boyette, Milton Boyette, Haydie Curry, Pernie Storrs and Valerie Huddletson. Honorary Pallbearers are Bart Conely, Bert Conely, Brad Boyette, Josh Boyette, Jason Boyette, Lynn Grisham and Randy Grisham. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 502 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tn. 38105. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
