Jason B. Brackey III was born sleeping on December 15, 2021 at 9:35 AM to his loving parents, Jason Brackey Jr. and Gracey Still of Walnut. He weighed 2 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 15 inches long. "There is no foot too small to leave an imprint in this world." and he did just that. He walked into our lives and touched our hearts forever. "Baby J." is survived by his parents, Jason Brackey Jr. and Gracey Still of Walnut, his grandparents, Kim Still and Richard Still of Walnut and Jason Brackey, Sr. and Mariana Brackey of Ripley, three great grandparents, Becky and Richard Still and Connie Gates of Walnut, four aunts, Amber Moffitt, Haley Brackey Glissen (Judd), Kaley Brackey (Peyton Moore) and Nadia Brackey, all of Ripley, and 3 uncles, Grayden and Saben Still of Walnut and Tyler Brackey of Ripley. There will be a private graveside service at Wiers Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. "An angel in the Book of Life wrote down my baby's birth. Then whispered as she closed the book, 'Too beautiful for this Earth.'" As we carry on you will never be forgotten. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share words of comfort with the family of "Baby J." at ripleyfuneralhome.com
