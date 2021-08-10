Mr. John Braddock, 64, passed away on August 6, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. He was born March 15, 1957 to John Goff Braddock and Mary Elizabeth Cox Braddock in Memphis, TN. He was married to Patsy Bennett Braddock, was the owner of John's Custom Landscaping and was a deacon of the Pine Hill Primitive Baptist Church. John is survived by his wife: Patsy Bennett Braddock of Falkner, MS, four daughters: Melissa Owens (Darren) of Ripley, MS; Melanie Trimble (Sean) of Eads, TN, Megan Roberts (Brandon) of Falkner, MS, Meredith Childs (Beau) of Ripley, MS; two brothers: Ben Braddock (Kay), Merritt Island, FL, Joel Braddock (Gail) of Germantown, TN; one sister Lisa Green (Evan) of Ratcliff, AR; eleven grandchildren: Rebecca Owens, Sophia Owens, Izzy Trimble, Allie Trimble, Dylan Roberts, Landon Roberts, John Talen Braddock, Maddox Bourg, Will Childs, Riggs Childs, Rob Childs and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents: John Goff Braddock and Mary Elizabeth Cox Braddock. Visitation will be Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home. Services will be Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be: Elder Darren Owens and Elder Matthew Green. The pallbearers will be: Lane Elliott, John Jared Elliott, Heath Elliott, John Green, Seth Green, Jesse Green, Asa Green, Thomas Weatherly. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons. In lieu of memorials can be sent to Pine Hill Primitive Baptist Church, Building Fund, 230 CR 338, Falkner, MS 38629, 662-587-1193. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.