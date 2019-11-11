RIPLEY, MS -- Charles Martin Braddock, Sr., 81, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday November 12, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens ipley, MS .

