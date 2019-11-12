Charles Martin Braddock, Sr. 81, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. He was born on April 26, 1938, to Lee and Mamie Kennon Braddock in Tippah County, MS. He was an United States Army Veteran serving in the National Guard and a Mississippi State graduate. He was retired from American Biltrite Corp. as Plant Manager and was a member of New Prospect Presbyterian Church. Charles was a faithful Elder in the Presbyterian Church. And an active participant in the St. Andrew Presbytery. Charles was a very avid ms state bulldog fan. Services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. William J. "Bill" Connolly and Rev. Jody Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens. Visitation will continue Wednesday morning November 13, 2019, from 7:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Charles is survived by his wife: Sylvia Lovell Braddock of Ripley, MS; two daughters: Becky Benson (Skip) of Ripley, MS, Debbie Roberts (Mickey) of Winona, MS; one son: Charles "Chuck" Martin Braddock, Jr. (April) of Cincinnati, Ohio; one sister: Billye Mauney of New Albany, MS; one brother: Jimmy Braddock of Southaven, MS; nine grandchildren: Beth Benson, Cindy Ralph (Jacob), Ashton Braddock, Addison Braddock, Trip Benson, Avery Braddock, Reed Roberts, Bella Roberts, Parker Braddock; three great-grandchildren: Adalyn, Izzy, Zack. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: Johnny Braddock, one sister: Bobbie Stewart. Pallbearers will be Trip Benson, Reed Roberts, Parker Braddock, Jacob Ralph, Ronnie Braddock, Brad Stewart. Expressions of sympathy, for the Braddock family, may be sent to: wwwmcbridefuneralhome.com
