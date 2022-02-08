On Sunday evening, February 6, 2022, Bettie Childers Bradford, 69, resident of Ashland, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family. Funeral Services remembering the life of Ms. Bradford will be at 12 Noon Wednesday, February 9 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with her brother, Bro. Benny Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the Ashland City Cemetery. Ms. Bradford was born July 21, 1952 in Ripley, the daughter of the late Jimmie Wayne and Mary Elizabeth Kimery Childers. She was a 1970 graduate of Ripley High School and continued her education at Northwest Mississippi Community College earning an Associate's Degree in Business Management. A Christian, Ms. Bradford was a simple lady that relished in sharing love with others through the work of her own hands by sewing, crocheting and gardening. A generous and caring person, she enjoyed growing tomatoes,canning and sharing her produce with friends and family. Reading true crime books, watching the Gameshow Network, solving Sudoko and Majong puzzles, drinking sweet tea and eating chips were favorite pastimes. Her family was the center of her life and she cherished the time as a devoted mother, sister, Nana and friend. The wonderful memories she gave will be treasured always and will live on forever in their hearts. Visitation will be from 10 AM to 12 Noon today at The Ripley Funeral Home. Blessed with a loving family, memories will continue to be shared by her children, Burt Bradford (Angela) and Kimery Williams (Jack), both of Ripley, a sister, Judy Taylor (Benny) of Cordova, TN, one brother, Bob Zerby (Katie) of Olive Branch, MS, five grandchildren, Whit and April Johnson, Molly Lee, Jeb and Quaid Williams, two great grandchildren, Garrett Johnson and Tripp Glissen, an honorary brother, Jimmy Gilbert (LeAnn), special friend, Joel Allen,her caregivers, Cindy Ford Phelps and Lillie Norton and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Sherry Shumpert and a brother, Terry Childers. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Bradford family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
