80, passes away on Wed., March 25, 2020 ather home in Okolona. Bessie Green was born to her late parents, Cornelius Bradford and Annaer P. Bowens on October 20, 1939 in Chickasaw Co. She was a member of Poplar Springs and a retired employee of North Mississippi Medical Center. Bessie Mae Bradford-Green is survived by one son; Joe Willie Hopson of Okolona. One sister; Elaine Williams of Memphis, TN. Two brothers; Walter Bradford of Memphis, TN and Willie Williams of Okolona. Tbere are 4 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. The visitation will be Friday, April 3, 2020 from 5-6 p.m. with a walk-in/walk-out policy implimented at Williams Memorial. The service will be graveside at the Poplar Springs Cemetery on Sat., April 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with a mandatory 10 people or less policy. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
