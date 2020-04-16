PONTOTOC -- Jessie Harvey Bradford, 79, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at C H C Manila Nursing Home in Manila, AR. Services will be on Saturday April 18, 2020 at St Paul Cemetery Ecru Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.