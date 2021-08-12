Taffy Hurd Bradford was born in Pontotoc, MS on January 5, 1968 to Robbie Hurd and Walter "Bruh" Golden. She departed this life August 6, 2021. She professed a hope in Christ at an early age and joined McDonald United Methodist Church where she remained a member until her demise. "Red" ,as she was affectionately known, worked at the Playmates Daycare for many years. She loved to tend to her rose bushes and spend time with her two sons and grandchild. She also loved to go and spend time at her local Dollar General and Walmart to just pass time and get away from home. She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband: Robert Anthony Bradford of Pontotoc, MS, two sons: Anthony "Devon" Bradford (Carlee Graham) and Robert "Woo" Hurd (Miyah Montgomery) of Pontotoc, MS, grandson: Ashton Carter Bradford "Phooda", one sister: Charlene "Pooh" Davis of Pontotoc, MS, brothers: the late Charles "Slick" Hurd of Algoma, MS, Bobby "Yank" Hurd of Pontotoc, MS, and Mark Hurd of Pontotoc, MS, niece: Charity Hale (Joshua Hale) of Pontotoc, MS, nephew: Kedrick Davis of Pontotoc, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, grandmother, grandfather, aunts, and uncles. Visitation will be Friday, August 13, 2021, from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Masks are required. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 11:00 AM at McDonald United Methodist Church in Pontotoc, MS. Viewing will be available one hour before service. Interment will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
