Anthony "Tony" Bradley

Anthony Lamar Bradley, affectionately known as "Tony" was born on June 21, 1972 to the late Steve Bradley and Mildred Crayton. He attended Tupelo High School and later worked at Tupelo Fiber and Capital Bedding before becoming disabled. Tony was loved people, life, and possessed a smile that would light up a room. He was genuine and would give all he had to others who were in need. A Service Celebrating Tony's life will be held at 1 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Faith Tabernacle Full Gospel Church with Bishop Rendell Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Chapel Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc Co. A family hour will take place from 4 PM-5 PM Friday at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with public visitation continuing until 7 PM. The body will lie in state at the Church from Noon-service time on Saturday. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Tony leaves to celebrate his memories, his mother, Mildred Crayton of Aberdeen, MS; four brothers, Felix (Wilma) Bradley of Fort Worth, Texas, Karon Bradley, Jimmy Owens and Vernard Griffin all of Tupelo, MS; two sisters, Carolyn Triblett of Ripley, MS and Tiwanna Griffin of Tupelo, MS; one son Antonius "Duke" Bradley of Tupelo, MS; together he and Ivory Moore raised four children that knew him as "Pops," Randell and Joseph Moore of Watauga, Texas, Emmanuel Moore of Tupelo, MS, and Tasheeda (Derrick) Porter of Watauga, Texas; He was surrounded by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that loved him dearly. Last, but certainly not least were his three best friends, Mark Rone of Memphis, TN, Earnest Holmes of Tupelo, MS, and Loucius Stubbs of Booneville, MS. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Callie Stokes; his maternal grandfather, James Scott; paternal grandparents, James and Daisy Bradley and Antonia Cummings that he helped raise. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net

