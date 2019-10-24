Bobbye Sue Bradley, 89, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at The Meadows. She was born November 28, 1929, in Mantachie, to Clofus and Alice Roberts Nanney. She was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church. She was a home maker and a minister's wife for many years. She was an outstanding piano player. Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Bethel Baptist Church in Dorsey with Dr. Kevin Clayton officiating. Rick Bradley will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include two sons, Rick P. Bradley (Carol) of Conway, Arkansas, and Jay C. Bradley (Joyce) of Indianola, MS; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bro. Merle D. Bradley; one daughter, Kay Francis Phillips; one grandson, Tristen Freeman; one brother, Ray Nanney; one sister, Nellie Rue Summers; and her parents. Visitation will be from 1:00 -3:00 p.m. Sunday at Bethel Baptist Church. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
