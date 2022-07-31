William Douglas "Doug" Bradley, 84, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the North MS Medical Center Hospice Unit after a lengthy illness. He was born April 7, 1938, in Jackson to Vernon and Elvis Lewis Bradley. He was a 1956 Graduate of Tupelo High School where he was an outstanding athlete. He was a lifelong Ole Miss Rebel fan and played football as a freshman. He served in the Mississippi National Guard. He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter. He enjoyed playing golf and was proud when he made a hole in one at the University of Alabama Golf Course and enjoyed traveling post retirement. Being a lifelong aviation enthusiast, he soloed at the age of 14 and he enjoyed soaring, setting a 1952 world record. He worked for Wicke's Lumber Co. for over 37 years. He was a member of Richmond Baptist Church and served as an active deacon. He had a lifelong interest in technology and was an early adopter of Facebook which became his favorite neighborhood in his later years when he wasn't able to enjoy his outdoor activities as much. He loved to tinker with technology in his later years. He was a lover of animals, especially dogs and cats. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and was affectionately known as "Daddy Doug". He was a very proud husband, parent, grandparent and great-grandparent. A Memorial Service was held at 1 PM Monday, August 1, 2022, at Unity Presbyterian Church with Bro. Andy Dozier officiating. Burial, at a later date, will be in Unity Cemetery. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Westmoreland Bradley; his children, Butch Bradley (Betty) of Saltillo, Kelley Lawson (Roger) of Oxford, Ken Bradley of Nashville and Pollyanna Brown of Tupelo; one sister, Midge Earnest (Robert) of tupelo; two brothers, Vernon Bradley (Ashley) of Louisiana and David Bradley (Karen) of Shannon; six grandchildren, Jaye Montgomery, Kasey Bryan (Locke), William Archibald, John Ballard, Betsy Ivy (Tony) and Meg Ragon (Austin); six great-grandchildren, South, Cricket, Gus, Macy, Garrett and Max. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Milton Bradley (Sandra), a sister Mary Ann Bradley Lann, a grandson Drew Montgomery and a son-in-law Ike Brown. Memorials may be made to Richmond Baptist Church Youth Fund. Visitation will follow the service. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonlie.com.
