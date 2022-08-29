Eartha Elizabeth (Gasaway) Bradley was born on September 19, 1954, in Tupelo, Mississippi. Eartha was a member of Whitehill Missionary Baptist Church. Eartha attended George Washington Carver and Tupelo High Schools. She is married to Larry D Bradley and is the mother/grandmother of six children and ten grandchildren. Eartha was a retiree of Action Furniture. As an active member of her church, Eartha organized the Voices of Higher Praise Youth Choir and the Whitehill Youth department. She also severed on the Whitehill's Congregational Care Ministry, and she was a member of the Whitehill Senior Choir. Eartha was an active volunteer in the Tupelo community. She faithfully served with the Tupelo Public School District Parent Teacher Organization helping to organize events and activities for teachers, parents and students. For her exemplary service to the TPSD PTO, Eartha was honored as Parent of the Year for the Rankin Elementary School and for the Tupelo High School. Eartha also tirelessly served as a member of the Salvation Army's Woman's Auxiliary. Eartha never met a stranger and was affectionately known as "Momma Eartha" or "Auntie." If anyone in her family, in her church, or in the community needed help to resolve or to fix a problem, Eartha was the "go to person." Eartha will be sorely missed by the many persons she touched with her love, her wit, her know how, her strength, her comfort and her compassion. Eartha's celebration of life will be Wednesday Aug 31st at 11am at the Whitehill MB Church. Eartha's celebration of life will be Wednesday Aug 31st at 11am at the White Hill M.B. Church located at 1987 S. Eason Blvd, in Tupelo. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 5 PM till 7 PM at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo and from 10AM-Service Time on Wednesday. Burial will follow in Verona City Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their friends the Bradley family.
