Edith Weeks Bradley, 84, departed this life for the life eternal from Diversicare Nursing Center in Tupelo where she had resided for the last 3 years. Edith was a Plantersville native, a graduate of Plantersville High School and lived most all her life there. Born July 31, 1935, the youngest of 9 children of the late David Murray Weeks and Ada Bowen Weeks, good ole souls, Edith married her sweetheart, JW Bradley on Aug. 7, l954, who survives. To this union was born two sons, Mike, the eldest who departed this life Aug. 19, 1984 and Steven, who survives. Edith was a smart, independent minded and spirited young business lady. She worked over 30 years as a Telephone operator for South Central Bell Telephone Company. After retirement, she stood behind her husband as a bookkeeper for his lawn care business. Edith loved her home, working outdoors especially growing beautiful flowers and doting over her family. She was a longtime member of New Hope Baptist Church. A private family service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her pastor, Bro. Lowell Johnson, officiating. Private entombment will be in the Chapel of Faith Mausoleum at Lee Memorial Park. The service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 11 AM Friday and will be permanently archived thereafter. Edith is survived by her husband of 65 years, JW Bradley, a resident of Diversicare; her son, Steven and his wife, Debbie, of Plantersville; daughter-in-law Kathy Franks; four grandchildren, Mike Bradley (Amber), Ron Bradley (Amy), Stephanie Windham (Michael), and Jeff Bradley (Kayla); 7 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lawrence Weeks (Angie) of Bibb Co., AL; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Mike; her parents; and 7 siblings, Naoma Williams, Orilla Gunter, Thelma Bruno, Alma Epperson, Lester Weeks, David Weeks, and Ed Weeks. Memorials may be made to the New Hope Baptist Church, 542 Rd 1009, Tupelo, MS 38804. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their lifelong friends.
