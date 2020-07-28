JW Bradley departed this life for his life in eternity on Monday, July 28, 2020 from Diversicare Nursing Center in Tupelo. JW was born in Saltillo on June 27, 1930, the baby of 9 children born to the late Al and Rosie Fields Bradley. Legend has it his Mom had run out of names so he was simply named the intitals "JW." A lifelong Lee Countian, he married Edith Weeks of Plantersville on August 7, l954 - a marriage of almost 66 years until her passing just 14 days ago, July 14, 2020. JW owned and operated Bradley's Landscape and Lawn Maintenance Service many years before his retirement. An avid conversationalist and a hard-working man of extreme integrity, he was devoted to his family and his clients. He was a longtime member of the New Hope Baptist Church in Tupelo. . A private family service celebrating his life will be held today (Wednesday, July 29, 2020) at 2 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with his pastor, Bro. Lowell Johnson, officiating. Entombment will be in the Chapel of Faith Mausoleum at Lee Memorial Park. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their neighbors and friends. JW is survived by his son, Steven and his wife, Debbie of Plantersville; daughter in law, Kathy Franks; 4 grandchildren, Mike Brandley (Amber), Ron Bradley (Amy), Stephanie Windham (Michael) and Jeff Bradley (Kayla); 7 great grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Lawrence Weeks (Angie) of Bibb Co., AL; many nieces, nephews and cousins on the Bradley and Weeks sides. Memorials may be made to the New Hope Baptist Church, 542 RD 1009, Tupelo, MS 38801. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 2 PM Wed. and will be permanently archived thereafter.
