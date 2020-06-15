NEW ALBANY -- Mary E Bradley, 72, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Union County Health & Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Thursday 2020 Private Burial will follow at Shiloh Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday June 17 , 2020 4:00 - 7:00 at 178 Church of Christ New Albany Serenity Simmons Funeral Home in charge of services.

