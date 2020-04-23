Robert J. "Bulldog" Bradley

On April 17, 2020 Robert James (Bulldog)Bradley, passed away peacefully at his home in Flint, MI. Robert was born September 7, 1948 in Baldwyn, MS to the late Elbert and Vina Bradley. He joined Mt. Nebo C.M.E church in Baldwyn, MS at an early age. He graduated from Lee Prentiss High School in Baldwyn, MS. He relocated to Flint, MI and began his career working for Fisher Body and Buick City, a division of General Motors where he worked for 33 plus years until he retired. He was a member of Metropolitan Baptist Tabernacle Church in Flint, MI for over 50 years. When visiting Baldwyn Robert worked at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home. He was united in holy matrimony to Jessie Barnett Bradley for 49 years. To this union two sons were born ChaRon, and Chevez. Mr. Robert Bradley leaves to cherish his memories devoted wife , Jessie Barnett Bradley, 2 sons: ChaRon Bradley of Flint, MI, Chevez Bradley of Lawrenceville, GA, grandson, Chavon Bradley of Chicago, IL; 3 sisters-in-law's Freddie Ruth Bradley; Evelyn Scales, Roberta Barnett, and 2 brother-in-law's George(Elaine) Barnett and Wilma(Katoris) Barnett; Special nephew Johnny(Paulette) Agnew and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and god-children. Mr. Bradley was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Charlie Bradley and Gus Bradley: sisters Blanche Brown, Clara Tramel, and Lena Mae Agnew (sister/cousin) and one special niece Cheryl Brown. Due to Covid - 19 there will be a walk - thru Friday April 24, 2020 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm. Graveside service Saturday April 25, 2020 at Mt Nebo Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the guest book at www.agnewandsons.com.

