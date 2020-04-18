Robert J. Bradley , 71, passed away on April 17, 2020, at his residence in Flint, MI. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn .
-
64°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: April 18, 2020 @ 6:06 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.