Summer Y. Bradley, 34, died unexpectedly of a sudden illness on Saturday, September, 12, 2020 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born March 19, 1986 in Lee county unto Charles and Beverly (Pansey) Bradley. She graduated from Tupelo High School and Jackson State University. Summer was working on her Master's degree through Jackson State University. She was a teacher at Shannon High School.
She was a member of New Providence M. B. Church in Tupelo, MS.
She was a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Mu Mu Zeta Chapter and a member of the Order of Eastern Star.
Summer is survived by her loving and devoted children, Elijah and Brooklyn Bradley of the home; parents, Charles and Beverly (Pansey) Bradley of Tupelo, MS; sister, Ivory Standifer (Lamar) and nephew/God son, Tatum Standifer; grandmothers, Ruby Bradley of Tupelo, MS and Alice Anderson of Baldwyn, MS; God brother, Courtney Pass (Gabriel) of AL; Barbara Vihauer as special God- grandmother and a host of aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.
Summer is preceded in death by Charles Gordon Bradley, grandparents, Robert Anderson and Charles & Virginia Littlejohn; and uncle Robert Earl Anderson, Jr.
Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020 from 4-7 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. A graveside service remembering the life of Summer will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Porter's Memorial Garden in Tupelo, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
