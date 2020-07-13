TUPELO -- Xayna Laketria Bradley, 24, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, as the result of a motor vehicle accident in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2 PM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 5 PM - 7 PM at Holland - Tupelo Chapel.

