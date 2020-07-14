Xayna LaKeitria Bradley was born on November 14, 1995 in Corinth, Mississippi to Gary and Toni Bradley. At an early age, Ms. Bradley gave her life to the Lord and through her parents' love for God, her heart exuded that same love to others. Xayna is a graduate of Tupelo High School, Class of 2014 and later achieved a Bachelor of Science degree from The University of Southern Mississippi in 2019. Ms. Xayna was an intelligent, young lady with a bright and promising future. Her spirit was full of life, laughter and unconditional love that will give her family and friends memories to cherish for a lifetime. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be today (Wed.) from 5 PM - 7 PM at Holland - Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to serve their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed online Thursday at 2 PM at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming, where it will be permanently archived. She is survived by her loving parents, Gary and Toni Bradley; two brothers, Rashard Dilworth and Antwon Dilworth; fifteen nieces and nephews; grandparents, Willie (Willma) Bradley and Betty Bradley; and a host of many aunts, uncles, great aunts, great uncles, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Pearlie Lucille Walker and grandfather, Harrison Damond. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
