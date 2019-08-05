PONTOTOC -- Walter Bradshaw, 83, passed away Sunday, August 04, 2019, at Diversicare of Amory in Amory. Services will be on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11AM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 7, 10AM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery.

