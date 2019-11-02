Barry Lynn Brady, 61, resident of the Dumas Community and beloved husband, father, brother, "Paw-Paw" and friend, passed away Thursday October 31, 2019 at his residence following a brief illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Brady will be at 2 PM Sunday, November 3 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Weirs Chapel Cemetery near Ripley. Mr. Brady was born June 26, 1958 in Piggott, AR, the son of the late Jerry and Betty Johnson Brady. He received his education in the Little Rock Public School System and was married May 9, 1986 to his devoted wife, Leasa Flowers Brady who survives. A Christian, Mr. Brady was a dedicated employee of Conley Heating and Air in Ripley at the time of his death. An avid outdoorsman, he had a passion for deer hunting and fishing. Known for his strong work ethic, Mr. Brady will be remembered for his unwavering love for his family, friends and the joy of being a "Paw-Paw". His family has the assurance of knowing that our loss here on earth, is truly Heaven's gain. Visitation will be from 1 PM to 2 PM Sunday, November 3 at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his wife of 33 years, he is survived by his loving daughter, Ashlea Page (Michael) of Ripley, one sister, Tammy Roberts (Terry) of Dumas and his two much adored grandsons, Kolten and Korben Page. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Timmy Brady. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Brady family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
