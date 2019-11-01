TIPPAH COUNTY -- Barry Lynn Brady, 61, RESIDENT OF THE DUMAS COMMUNITY, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at his residence in the Dumas Community. Services will be on Sunday, November 3 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 3 from 1 PM to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Weir's Chapel Cemetery near Ripley.

