Herman Ellis "Jeff" Brady, 87, lifelong resident of Tippah County, passed away Sunday morning, January 10, 2021 at the Tippah County Hospital in Ripley following a brief illness. A Graveside Service honoring the Christian Life of Mr. Brady was held at 3 PM Tuesday, January 12 at Unity Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Ronnie Barefield officiating. Arrangements were provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Brady was born May, 25, 1933 in Tippah County, the fourth of twelve children born to the late Joe and Mary A. Rutherford Brady. He was married November 23, 1957 to his beloved wife, Tina Mabel Bryant Brady, who preceded him in death on February 28, 1999. Affectionately known as "Jeff", Mr. Brady was a Charter member of Unity Baptist Church. He will be remembered by many how remarkable of a man he was, how remarkable a servant, how devoted to his family, how loyal to his friends, how faithful to God, and how available he was to literally anyone who needed help. Gardening and woodworking were favorite pastimes he enjoyed. Blessed with a large loving family he will be missed as a devoted father, brother, grandfather, friend and neighbor. Memories will continued to be shared by two sons, Randy Brady (Cemmie) and Barry Brady (Lisa), both of Ripley, five sisters, Juanita Estridge of Enid, Helen Roberts of Falkner, Lutie Willinghan (Jimmy) and Doris McAlister, both of Ripley and Shirley Kirkland (Benny) of Bay Town, TX, one brother, Travis "Peanut" Brady (Mary), three grandchildren, Tabitha McKay (Jason), Mindy Forsman (Adam) and Tiffany Davidson (Charvis) and three great grandchildren, Brady McKay, Avel and Caroline Forsman. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Bryant and four brothers, James, Benton, Charles and Roy Brady. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Brady family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
