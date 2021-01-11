Herman Ellis Brady, 87, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Services will be on A Graveside Service will be at 3 PM Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Unity Cemetery. Visitation will be on Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home Burial will follow at Unity Cemetery.

