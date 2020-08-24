Roy Lee "Rooster" Brady, 84, lifelong resident of Ripley and well known owner of Roy Brady Fowl Farm, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his residence Sunday morning, August 23, 2020. Visitation for Mr. Brady will be Tuesday, August 25 from 1 PM to 3 PM in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will follow in Unity Cemetery with Bro. Ronnie Barefield officiating. Mr. Brady was born February 24, 1936 in Tippah County, the son of the late Joe and Mary Rutherford Brady. He received his education in the former Unity School System and was married April 11, 1956 to Mary Lou Lindsey Brady, who survives. A member of Unity Baptist Church, Mr. Brady proudly served his country in the United States Army and was owner of the Roy Brady Fowl Farm for over 50 years before retiring in June 2020. In addition to his wife of 64 years, survivors include two children, David Brady of Ripley and Patricia MIlford (Keith) of Eads, TN, five sisters, Lutie Willingham (Jimmy) and Doris McAlister, both of Ripley, Helen Roberts of Falkner, Juanita Estridge of Enid, MS and Shirley Kirkland (Benny) of Baytown, TX, two brothers, Herman "Jeff" Brady, Travis "Peanut" Brady (Mary), both of Ripley, six grandchildren, Jennifer Wong (Garry), Zac Brady, Brady Lee Grant (Angie), Wade Grant, Cristie Grant and Jacob Suppiah , three great grandchildren, Reece and Sam Wong, Brady James Grant and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. He was also preceded in death by five siblings, James "John" Brady, Johnny Benton Brady, Charles "Bob" Brady, Joyce Bryant and Jesse Brady and one great granddaughter, Ava Sue Wong. The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Brady and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Brady family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
