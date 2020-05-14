Carroll E. Braham passed away at her home on May 7, 2020. She was a member of Victory Temple Holiness Church where she served faithful and once drove the church bus. A former employee of Bell South Central and home care sitting with the elderly. She leaves behind her three children Valisa (Willie) Smith, Jacqueline B. Braham, Ezzie (MeLinda) Braham, Jr., two sisters, Lynda Porter Long, Sandra Dee Wells all of Tupelo, MS. , four brothers, Melvin Campbell of Verona, MS., Bobby Wells, Jr., Douglas (Sherry) Wells, Wesley (Vera) Wells all of Tupelo, MS., seven grand children, three great grand children, a host of other relatives. Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is honored to be responsible for the arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.grayson-porters.com
