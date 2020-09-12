On Friday afternoon September 11, 2020, Judy Hatcher Brahm, 54, resident of the Dumas Community, departed this life at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jackson following a brief illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Judy will be at 11 AM Monday, September 14 at her beloved Wheeler Grove Baptist Church near Kossuth. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Bro. Ritchie Hatcher, Bro. Perry Eaton and Bro. Kara Blackard will officiate. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Judy was born May 12, 1966 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of the late Bro. Hyman and Carolyn Lackey Hatcher. She was a 1984 graduate of W.P. Daniel High School in Union County and received an Associate's Degree in Early Childhood Education from Northeast Mississippi Community College. On November 21, 1992, Judy married her devotes husband, Timothy Ray Brahm who preceded her in death February 28, 2020. A fun loving person who touched the lives of many, Judy will be remembered as an avid shopper and avid Ole Miss and Dallas Cowboy fan who always had her Mt. Dew soda close at hand. Her outgoing personality endeared her to family, friends and students. Teaching and education were her passions while teaching in earlier years at Wheeler Grove Learning Center and Northeast Christian Academy. A fitting tribute to Judy and her much loved late husband would be "When you love people and have the profound positive impact upon the world, then you will have accomplished the meaning to live." Visitation for family and friends will be from 5 PM to 8:30 PM Sunday, September 13 at Wheeler Grove Baptist Church. Memories will be shared by two brothers, Jay Hatcher and Phillip Hatcher, both of Dumas, her "vacation buddy", Marshia Hatcher of Dumas, a "football buddy", Kim Gibson (David) of Ripley, her "Girls", Angie Moffit (John) of New Albany, Scarlett Castillo of Pelahatchie, MS, Sydney Hatcher of Dumas, Laney Crawford of Falkner and Tatum Hatcher of Dumas, one nephew, Ethan Hatcher of Dumas and a host of cousins and friends. The family requests that memorials be directed to Gideons, PO Box 4, Ripley, MS of Wheeler Grove Baptist Youth Fund, 21 CR 519, Corinth, MS 38834 The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Judy's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
