TIPPAH COUNTY -- Timothy Ray Brahm, 55, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Sunday, March 1 at 2 PM at Wheeler Grove Baptist Church near Kossuth. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 29 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Wheeler Grove Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Wheeler Grove Church Cemetery..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.