A big man with an even bigger heart, Timothy Ray Brahm, 55, resident of Ripley, departed this life in the early morning hour of Friday, February 28, 2020 following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Tim will be at 2 PM Sunday, March 1 at Wheeler Grove Baptist Church near Kossuth. Burial will follow in the Wheeler Grove Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Tim was born February 9, 1965 in Pearsall, Texas, the son of the late A.G. and Beatrice Lambert Brahm. He was a 1984 graduate of Rock Dale High School in Rock Dale, Texas and was married November 21, 1992 to his beloved wife, Judy Hatcher Brahm who survives. Tim served as Director of the Baptist Mission Centers of Texas for 15 years before moving to Mississippi. He managed Wendy's in Corinth and was employed as long as health permitted as an assistant manager with Food Giant in Ripley for over 10 years. A member of Wheeler Grove Baptist Church, Tim was a true Texan with a great love for the Dallas Cowboys and the Ole Miss Rebels, not necessarily in that order. With his kind spirit and zest for life, he will be remembered as a "people person" who enjoyed making friends. He adored his nieces and nephews and treasured every opportunity he shared to "prank" them. "When you love people and have the profound positive impact upon the world, then you will have accomplished the meaning to live." Tim was a person of faith who lived to serve others. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will continue Sunday from 12 noon until 2 PM at Wheeler Grove Baptist Church. In addition to his wife of 27 years, memories will be shared by his much loved nieces and nephews, Sydney Hatcher, Ethan Hatcher, Robbie Brahm and Chris Brahm, a great niece, Tatum Hatcher, one aunt, Mary Welch of Muskogee, Oklahoma, a host of extended family and many friends. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and John Brahm. A special thank you to Hyclon Hospice and the staff of Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation in Ripley for their guidance, care and concern. The family request that memorials be directed to The American Cancer Society or to The Gideons, PO Box 4, Ripley, MS 38663. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Brahm family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
