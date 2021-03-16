Leonard Bramlett, 50, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 17th 10AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Ecru Cemetery.

