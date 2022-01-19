Mary Kay Bramlett went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, and His Father, God, on January 18, 2022 into her eternal home. Kay was born in Tupelo on September 1, 1938 to parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jessie Vindex and Mary Lee Abston Bramlett. Kay claimed she was "born on Broadway" since her parents lived on South Broadway Street at the time of her birth. In 1956 Kay graduated from Tupelo High School. Following her high school graduation she received her Bachelor's degree from Mississippi University for Women. She also received her Master and Educational Specialist Degree from Mississippi State University. After working one year at Lady Lee Foods, she began her teaching career at West Point High School. After nine years, she returned home to Tupelo, she taught at Tupelo High School for 42 years. During her tenure at THS she was a Future Business Leaders of America sponsor for 20 years and an album advisor for seven years. She served two terms on the Mississippi Foundation Board of FBLA during her teaching career. She was actively involved in the Mississippi Business Education Association serving as a member and Secretary and high school repetitive. After a two year retirement from Tupelo Public Schools, she worked at the Tupelo Campus of Itawamba Community College Learning Resource Center part time for seven years as a Library Science Teacher. Being community minded, Kay served in the Pilot Club, serving twice as President, a member of the Mississippi Retired Educators group, Delta Kappa Gamma for 50 years serving as Treasurer. Due to her love for history, she became involved in the Tupelo History Preservation, and restored home in Mill Village neighborhood. Kay's first love has always been Jesus Christ. One of Mary Kay's joys in life was worshipping God as a faithful member of the Gloster Street Church of Christ for over 65 years, working with Bible Study Classes, Vacation Bible School, the Prison Ministry, and Daysprings Program. Her family left behind include her sister, Carole Herndon; nieces, Jan Green and her husband, Randy, and Carla Kay Hood and her husband, Ronnie; great-nieces and nephew, Barley Juarez and her husband, Omar, Lindley Williams and her husband, Kelby, and Michael Herndon and his wife, Chris; great-great-nieces and nephews, Reed Parker Lindsey, Frankie Kay Lindsey, Mason Juarez, Kai Harrison Williams, and Ollie Katherine Williams; and so many special cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Edd Herndon; and nephew, Eddie Herndon, Jr. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Saturday, January 22, 2022 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Funeral services honoring Kay's life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Minister Chad Ramsey officiating. Graveside services will follow at Lee Memorial Park. In memory of Kay's wish to live by the commandment love God and neighbor, memorials may be made to the Gloster Street Church of Christ Prison Ministry or Dayspring Program, 301 N. Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS, 38804. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.