Estes Lee (Tody) Bramlett, 72, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his residence. After becoming disabled in 1987, he enjoyed visiting with family and friends, watching westerns on TV, hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors. Tody was an avid supervisor for any projects happening around home. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda Pannell Bramlitt; daughter, Kim Dowdy(Brad); sons, Shane Bramlitt(Connie) and Lane Bramlitt(Erica); grandsons, CJ Crow, Benjamin Bramlitt, and Kalyn Bramlitt; sister, Marilyn Laird(Mike); numerous nieces and nephews; many special friends and his beloved dog, Cujo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Inez Bramlitt; sisters, Peggy Randolph, and Nona Dillard; and brother, Ustes (Coon) Bramlitt. Services will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. JW Owen and Bro. Brock McWhirter officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Thomas Lane Warren, Hubbard Dillard, Michael Bramlitt, Chase Bramlitt, Shane Metcalfe, and Cody Laird. Honorary Pallbearers: Jimmy Neal Forman, CJ Crow, Benjamin Bramlitt, and Kalyn Bramlitt, Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 5-8PM and Saturday, July 27, 1PM until service time.
