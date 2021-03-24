Jesse Harris Brand, 86, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at his residence in Okolona surrounded by his loved ones. Services will be on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 2 PM at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on from 12 noon - service time Sunday only. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Okolona.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.